Transpacific container trade – how the carriers stack up
Dollars and cents on the Asia-US
STLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISK
STLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ONCHRW: STRENGTH AHEAD OF INVESTOR DAYCHRW: UPGRADEWMT: TAKING PROFIT DHL: ANTITRUST SCRUTINYFWRD: UPDATETSLA: TRUMP BOOSTWMT: UNSTOPPABLEAMZN: NEW HIGH AAPL: UP SHE GOESVW: LABOUR DEAL SOUGHTAAPL: NEW RECORD DHL: BOTTOM FISHINGF: DOWNSIDE RISK
Success begets success: certainly in the case of Liege Airport (LGG), which in a fairly short timeframe has become a leading cargo airport in Europe.
The airport said today it had set a new record in 2024, with November movements up 12.6% year on year, while tonnage was up 16%, to 112,106 tons.
Torsten Wefers, VP sales & marketing, added: “Liege Airport’s cargo community has demonstrated exceptional performance throughout the year, supporting the unique growth path of LGG, and the outlook for 2025 is very encouraging.”
The number of airlines flying to Liege has grown by 20% this year, with 49 freighter operators using the airport regularly. Nearly 60 logistics companies are based nearby, in an area which had previously been something of a ‘closed shop’ for forwarders, with difficulties entering the market there.
Liege said growth had been driven by demand from Asia, rather than exports. According to Rotate’s capacity database, aircraft capacity at LGG, in tonnes, for flights originating in Europe were up 14.8% last month over 2023, and up 13.9% year-to-date. However, flights into Liege saw capacity fall 1.4%, year-to-date.
There is no doubt that freighter operators and shippers like using Liege, which is exacerbated by its focus on inbound ecommerce. Willum Van den Hoogen, MD of flower shipper Florius International, told The Loadstar in September “the more flights the better”, to ensure backhaul capacity.
“Air cargo is a global business, and you need both inbound and outbound shipments. If you want to ship automotive, machinery and/or e-commerce goods from Europe to South Africa, you will bring flowers back as return cargo.
“Because there is growth, and more carriers are choosing Liege, there is also an incentive to bring these carriers in.”
He added: “Compared with other hubs, Liege is a relatively young airport. What’s great is its almost exclusive focus on cargo. If the community continues to focus on how they can effectively cater to various verticals and connect incoming and outgoing streams, much will be possible, and more carriers may come and even relocate to a hub like Liège.
“Hubs benefit when supply and demand become more concentrated. Liege certainly has the space to expand.”
This has been in direct contrast to nearby Schiphol, which has faced the threat of slot reductions, as well as landing fee increases.
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article