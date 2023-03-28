Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

LATAM Cargo connects South America with Brussels Airport

latam cargo
By year end, the fleet of converted 767s is expected to reach 16. Photo - LATAM Cargo
By

PRESS RELEASE

Since 26 March 2023, LATAM Cargo operates a four-weekly connection between Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito (Ecuador) and Brussels Airport. The Chilean-based cargo airline will reach Brussels Airport and fly back to its hub in Miami.   

 

With LATAM Cargo’s arrival, Brussels Airport strengthens its network of cargo destinations, offering an additional connection between Brussels Airport, Europe and South America via its hub in Miami. 

 

LATAM Cargo diversifies its entry points to Europe, increasing from 9 to 11 weekly frequencies connecting with the American continent. The company will mainly transport flowers to Brussels Airport on board B767s. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    LATAM Cargo 21 Air Airglades airport Florida Miami International Airport perishables US freighter airlines

    Most Read

    The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance

    First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports

    Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand

    Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery

    Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines

    Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss

    Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling

    Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory

    Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest

    K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels

    Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles

    Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted

    Older freighters look set for the scrap heap as capacity oversupply looms

    Maersk says posted data is not current and not from attack by hackers

    Beijing and Moscow develop rail trade with new route and river bridge

    DB Schenker sale – storm clouds gathering