LATAM Cargo connects South America with Brussels Airport

Latam Cargo bulks up to be ready for rebound in US freight loads
During the first three months of the year, Latam Cargo saw the main export markets ...
PRESS RELEASE
Since 26 March 2023, LATAM Cargo operates a four-weekly connection between Mariscal Sucre International Airport in Quito (Ecuador) and Brussels Airport. The Chilean-based cargo airline will reach Brussels Airport and fly back to its hub in Miami.
With LATAM Cargo’s arrival, Brussels Airport strengthens its network of cargo destinations, offering an additional connection between Brussels Airport, Europe and South America via its hub in Miami.
LATAM Cargo diversifies its entry points to Europe, increasing from 9 to 11 weekly frequencies connecting with the American continent. The company will mainly transport flowers to Brussels Airport on board B767s.
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Maersk idles more ships while NOOs see a rebound in demand
Container shipping can see ‘green shoots’ of freight demand recovery
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
Shippers advised to give strike-hit port of Hamburg a miss
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Mind the (income) gap with Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – DSV the safest
K+N will take financial hit to 'create critical mass' for smart labels
Another rail strike in Germany to add to European freight troubles
Boost for Hong Kong air cargo volumes as ban on vape traffic is lifted
Comment on this article