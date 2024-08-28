Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

JAS Worldwide suffers cyber-attack

PLD: RATING UPDATEXOM: DISPOSALSCHRW: PROFIT-TAKINGCHRW: TESTING HIGHSWMT: MARKETPLACE FOCUSZIM: 'RALLY WITHOUT LEGS'MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN PUSHAAPL: TRIMMINGDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEAAPL: CFO STEPS DOWNDHL: PREPPING FOR NEW STRATEGY DISCLOSURELOW: 'DEI' SPOTLIGHTR: STAR PERFORMERAMZN: DEAL-MAKINGWTC: HOLDING

PLD: RATING UPDATEXOM: DISPOSALSCHRW: PROFIT-TAKINGCHRW: TESTING HIGHSWMT: MARKETPLACE FOCUSZIM: 'RALLY WITHOUT LEGS'MAERSK: CEO ON GREEN PUSHAAPL: TRIMMINGDSV: BUYBACKS UPDATEAAPL: CFO STEPS DOWNDHL: PREPPING FOR NEW STRATEGY DISCLOSURELOW: 'DEI' SPOTLIGHTR: STAR PERFORMERAMZN: DEAL-MAKINGWTC: HOLDING

andriezas-cyber-crime_47947513
© Andriezas
By

Here’s the latest update from JAS Worldwide: 

JAS Incident Update

August 28, 2024

Our investigation and necessary actions to recover continue to progress. JAS team members are working around the clock to restore and resume services to our customers and vendors. Although we still do not have a definite time frame, in many countries we have successfully activated contingencies locally to serve urgent needs, and we are happy to report that the majority of our contract logistics business and a few of JAS entities have not been impacted. We remain committed to transparency and will provide further updates on this page as we have additional information to share.

August 27, 2024

JAS is experiencing technical disruptions impacting our ability to operate and provide services to our customers. Upon identification of this issue, we immediately secured our systems and commenced an investigation with assistance from external cybersecurity experts. Based on our investigation to date, we have determined that this cybersecurity incident was the result of ransomware.

At this time, we do not have an estimated time frame for restoration, but we are working around-the-clock to restore access to our systems and provide services to our customers and vendors.

Our investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. We will provide further updates on this page as we have additional information to share.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    JAS Worldwide Deutsche Post-DHL Hellmann LifeConEx Lufthansa Cargo On the merry-go-round

    Most read news

    DB Schenker sale deadline is here

    Rival bidders DSV and CVC said to be offering €14bn for DB Schenker

    Foreign airlines react to sudden new US rule tightening air cargo security

    Canadian railways lock out Teamster employees as strike deadline arrives

    'Forwarders hope DSV will win DB Schenker'

    Container manufacturers tell customers they are ‘sold out’ until mid-October

    Asia-Europe spot rates soften, while transpac prices harden as dock strike threatens

    Canadian government steps in to end rail strike and force arbitration

    The challenges for containerships braving the waters around the Cape

    Threat of more strikes at German ports as workers reject 'inadequate' offer

    THEA 'plugs the gaps' as Gemini network preparations steam ahead

    HMM tightens rules for shipping lithium batteries after deadly factory blaze

    Integrators gone nuts? From DHL's 'demand fee' to UPS's 'surge fee'...

    Floods swamp highways in Bangladesh, truckers stranded in 40km queue

    News in Brief podcast | Week 35 2024 | Global strike disruption and low available tonnage

    Transhipment boom at port of Colombo fades as the competition grows