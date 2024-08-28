JAS Worldwide suffers cyber-attack

By LoadstarEditorial 29/08/2024

Here’s the latest update from JAS Worldwide:

JAS Incident Update

August 28, 2024‍

Our investigation and necessary actions to recover continue to progress. JAS team members are working around the clock to restore and resume services to our customers and vendors. Although we still do not have a definite time frame, in many countries we have successfully activated contingencies locally to serve urgent needs, and we are happy to report that the majority of our contract logistics business and a few of JAS entities have not been impacted. We remain committed to transparency and will provide further updates on this page as we have additional information to share.

‍August 27, 2024

JAS is experiencing technical disruptions impacting our ability to operate and provide services to our customers. Upon identification of this issue, we immediately secured our systems and commenced an investigation with assistance from external cybersecurity experts. Based on our investigation to date, we have determined that this cybersecurity incident was the result of ransomware.

At this time, we do not have an estimated time frame for restoration, but we are working around-the-clock to restore access to our systems and provide services to our customers and vendors.

Our investigation is ongoing and in its early stages. We will provide further updates on this page as we have additional information to share.