Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

JAS Worldwide wraps up bolt-on deal

The businessman holds out his hand to make a deal. Concept of a contract or deal, making an offer. Signing or renewing a contract. Come to universal consensus. Diplomatic and political success.
By

Atlanta’s JAS Worldwide has announced the purchase of Milan-based Multilogistics SpA.

The size of the deal, which was executed via Jas Jet Air Service Spa, was undisclosed.

With 144 employees, Multilogistics had 2023 turnover of €144m, with €1.7m in net profit.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    jas JAS Worldwide Takeover Talk Tigers

    Most read news

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m

    UK ports and airports overwhelmed with illegal vape seizures

    Airlines make freighter and aircraft capacity moves

    HMM to downsize operations at Kaohsiung port

    Mexico needs investment to cope with nearshoring boom

    ONE quits Indamex network to offer standalone India-US east coast service

    DB Schenker auction – the long haul to a market listing?

    BMW supply chain under threat after US investigates forced labour claims

    SM Line in the red as market regressed in 2023