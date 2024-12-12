Courier customers hit by knock-on effect of Canada Post strike
The strike that has paralysed Canada Post is spilling into commercial courier traffic, as express ...
AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSCHRW: INVESTOR DAY WTC: BOLT-ON DEALCAT: YIELD MATTERSKO: NEW COOLOW: INVESTOR DAY UPS: CYCLICAL UPSIDEATSG: 'GO-SHOP' UPDATEXPO: ALL-TIME HIGH ON TAKEOVER TALKMAERSK: DIRECTIONGM: DONE WITH ITSTLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ON
AMZN: NASDAQ RALLYKNIN: LOOKING DOWNPLD: FLIPPING ASSETSCHRW: INVESTOR DAY WTC: BOLT-ON DEALCAT: YIELD MATTERSKO: NEW COOLOW: INVESTOR DAY UPS: CYCLICAL UPSIDEATSG: 'GO-SHOP' UPDATEXPO: ALL-TIME HIGH ON TAKEOVER TALKMAERSK: DIRECTIONGM: DONE WITH ITSTLA: LSP BATTERY JVDSV: ANOTHER BULL BA: BACK ON
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Air cargo matures at last, as online booking grows in popularity
Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo
As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article