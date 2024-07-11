Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

F: CEO of Goldman Sachs-backed startup Slync sentenced to 20 years in prison

R: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFITDSV: PUZZLINGFWRD: SHOOTING UP AMZN: BEZOS SELLS MOREMFT: STAR PERFORMER AT NEW HIGHSBA: DELAYSGXO: STRENGTHENINGDHL: 'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE' DHL: SENTIMENTPEP: DISAPPOINTING GROWTHAAPL: NEW RECORD IN A FROTHY MARKET

R: DOUBLE-DIGIT DIVIDEND HIKEGXO: STANDING OUT ZIM: PAPER LOSSESMAERSK: OH DEARTSLA: TAKING PROFITDSV: PUZZLINGFWRD: SHOOTING UP AMZN: BEZOS SELLS MOREMFT: STAR PERFORMER AT NEW HIGHSBA: DELAYSGXO: STRENGTHENINGDHL: 'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE' DHL: SENTIMENTPEP: DISAPPOINTING GROWTHAAPL: NEW RECORD IN A FROTHY MARKET

jail © Mirko Vitali _44633908
© Mirko Vitali
By

FORBES reports:

Chris Kirchner, the former CEO of tech startup Slync — once valued at more than $240 million after he raised millions from investors like Goldman Sachs, only to spend the money on a private jet and luxury cars — was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday by the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas.

The sentencing, among the harshest for a tech founder accused of fraud in recent years — Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos was sentenced to 11 years last year — caps a dramatic rise and fall for the young founder, who raised more than $80 million for Slync with the goal to become a major supplier of software for the logistics industry. Kirchner, who was represented by a court-appointed defender, received the maximum penalty, and was ordered to pay $65 million in restitution, according to a sentencing document…

To read the full post, please click here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Slync.io

    Most read news

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain

    Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?

    Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call

    New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season

    A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping

    Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record

    Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports

    News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone

    Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit

    Shippers facing peak season surcharges as air cargo heads into a 'hot Q4'

    Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart

    Mærsk, AP Møller Holding & DOF Group – unfriendly Nordic deal-making?

    Customs officers at airport ‘overwhelmed’ by Chinese e-commerce