Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Goldman Sachs-backed Slync is shutting down

Leave all your troubles behind
By

Forbes writes:

Slync, the logistics tech startup that ousted its CEO and founder who was subsequently arrested on fraud charges earlier this year, is shutting down.

The San Francisco-based company, once valued at $240 million by investors including Goldman Sachs, is being forced into liquidation after former CEO Chris Kirchner sued the company to pay for his mounting legal bills. In a legal filing this month, the company said it would liquidate “because it maintains insufficient capital to continue to operate due to its financial underperformance and Kirchner’s [alleged] fraud.”

The meltdown comes just months after the company announced that it had raised a $24 million lifeline in funding from Goldman Sachs and other investors. Goldman Sachs declined to comment…

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Slync.io

    Most Read

    Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024

    MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways

    Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops

    DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia

    Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve

    ...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'

    Ceva Logistics has a new king

    Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage

    Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years

    Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor

    Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending

    DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit

    Kuehne + Nagel profits halve in Q3 – but 'we gained market share'

    Market volatility sees forwarders shy away from long-term deals

    Did hubris help kill the unicorn? Hide the bottom line, add hot air at the top

    Cargo consolidators turn to FCL as global market dynamics change