Founder of LogTech start-up Slync charged with $67m fraud

By Alex Lennane 15/02/2023

Remember Slync? The LogTech company that had raised, of course, more than $80m from investors who believed it could and would streamline logistics. We’ve all heard that before. But Slync’s case is different: the founder and CEO has now been charged with fraud. The SEC has accused Chris Kirchner of fraudulently selling more than $67m-worth of securities, and is accused of taking $28m for personal benefit. Meanwhile Slync’s employees were not paid. A shocking story. Forbes reports.