Slync CEO in multi-million dollar fraud spree jailed for 20 years

Another logistics executive has found himself in jail. Chris Kirchner, CEO of start-up freight tech platform Slync, was last week sentenced to 20 years. Also ordered to pay $65m in restitution, he was found to have overstated revenue figures, fired those who questioned him and spent millions on personal expenses while staff went unpaid. He was also found to have fraudulently offered and sold more than $67m in securities, of which he was found to have misappropriated $28m for personal gain. Forbes, which published the original investigation, reports.

