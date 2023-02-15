Subscribe to Premium
F: Founder Of Goldman Sachs-backed Slync charged with $67m fraud

FORBES reports:

Updated: Chris Kirchner, the founder of Slync, a $240 million logistics software company backed by Goldman Sachs, was charged with fraud by multiple federal agencies Tuesday.

In a complaint, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Kirchner of fraudulently offering and selling more than $67 million of securities, of which he allegedly misappropriated more than $28 million for personal benefit. In separate criminal charges filed Tuesday, the Department of Justice accused Kirchner of wire fraud and misappropriating $20 million from the company.

