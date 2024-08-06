Ocean carriers are hungry for a slice of the growing pharma shipment pie
Pharma is “a growth market” for ocean carriers as shippers become cost- and emissions-conscious, but ...
’Japanic Monday” spurred a steep drop for Mr Market in the US to start the week…
… but today we already had good reason to feel a bit better, with CNBC noting Japan’s Nikkei enjoyed* its “best day since October 2008; logs record single-day jump in points“.
(*Net-net, we’re nearly back to square one in less than 24 hours. Nearly…)
With Europe looking for direction, just like the rest of Asia, ex-Japan…
… certainly, it’s the time for a quick recap on how things ...
Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume
Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide
Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?
Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices
Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1
CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy
ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'
DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update
SASI partners-up to establish air cargo training base in the UAE
Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article