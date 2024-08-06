By Alessandro Pasetti 06/08/2024

’Japanic Monday” spurred a steep drop for Mr Market in the US to start the week…

… but today we already had good reason to feel a bit better, with CNBC noting Japan’s Nikkei enjoyed* its “best day since October 2008; logs record single-day jump in points“.

(*Net-net, we’re nearly back to square one in less than 24 hours. Nearly…)

With Europe looking for direction, just like the rest of Asia, ex-Japan…

… certainly, it’s the time for a quick recap on how things ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN