Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV, Kuehne, Mærsk & DHL – relief after 'Japanic Monday' hit

Relief
ID 251497210 © Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com
By

’Japanic Monday” spurred a steep drop for Mr Market in the US to start the week…

… but today we already had good reason to feel a bit better, with CNBC noting Japan’s Nikkei enjoyed* its “best day since October 2008; logs record single-day jump in points“.

(*Net-net, we’re nearly back to square one in less than 24 hours. Nearly…)

With Europe looking for direction, just like the rest of Asia, ex-Japan…

… certainly, it’s the time for a quick recap on how things ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    'Japanic Monday' AP Moller - Maersk DP-DHL DSV Kuehne + Nagel Conference call redux

    Most read news

    Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume

    Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide

    Arctic Northern Sea Route a new way to avoid the Red Sea?

    Spot rate volatility spreads amid disruption, bumping up long-term prices

    Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1

    CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder

    USEC port workers' union set to finalise contract demands and strike strategy

    Port of Colombo: there's good news – and there's bad news

    ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'

    DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update

    SASI partners-up to establish air cargo training base in the UAE

    Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO

    Capacity crunch: which airlines have been adding air freight capacity?

    'Demand surcharge' disclosure sinks DHL

    More rain sees normal service resumed on the Panama Canal – almost

    Expected strong peak season the 'cherry on the cake' for airlines