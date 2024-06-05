'One FedEx' – what to expect
Let’s kick off
In its June 2024 update, DHL Global Forwarding says that “pick up in demand has taken the market by surprise, leading to a shortage of containers and capacity”.
Moreover:
– “Containership diversions to the Cape route remove another 7% of the total capacity.”
– “Despite a record increase in nominal capacity from new deliveries, effective demand currently exceeds it.”
– “Container shortage has worsened in many Asian locations, with all new boxes fully booked until August.”
– “Capacity shortage could last through usual peak season until October.”
The full report can be downloaded here.
