DHL: Ocean freight market update – June 2024

Update
By

In its June 2024 update, DHL Global Forwarding says that “pick up in demand has taken the market by surprise, leading to a shortage of containers and capacity”.

Moreover: 

– “Containership diversions to the Cape route remove another 7% of the total capacity.”

– “Despite a record increase in nominal capacity from new deliveries, effective demand currently exceeds it.”

– “Container shortage has worsened in many Asian locations, with all new boxes fully booked until August.”

– “Capacity shortage could last through usual peak season until October.”

The full report can be downloaded here.

    Topics

    DP-DHL DHL Global Forwarding Red Sea Red Sea Crisis

