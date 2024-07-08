European rail falters despite green advantages
Global rail freight has presented something of a mixed blessing to European operators over the ...
GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY' KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTER
GXO: GERMAN WINBA: GUILTYDSV: WHAT SCHENKER'S FATE MEANS DSV: SCHENKER'S FATE ON THE RADARAMZN: ALL-TIME HIGH WMT: RECORDFWRD: ONE-MONTH LOW SPOTTED MAERSK: NOW BELOW PRE-SCHENKER NEWS OUT ON 'SPIKE-Y MONDAY' KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTER
China is eyeing a four-fold increase in container volumes going via its Middle Corridor rail services and the Caspian Sea this year.
Meeting in Astana, last week Chinese president Xi Jinping and Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched the new China-Europe Railway Express service to capitalise on a hybrid model to speed up Europe-bound services.
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) begins at Lianyungang, in China, crosses Kazakhstan, the Caspian, Azerbaijan and Georgia en route to Europe.
Gaidar Abdikerimov, secretary-general of the TITR International Association, said trans-Caspian routing had been a “vital artery” into Europe, although others have challenged the assertion, pointing to its limited capacity.
Immediately after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there had been surging interest from shippers concerned about rail volumes being caught in sanctions were they to pass through Russia. And with transit times adopting the hybrid sea-rail model via the Caspian taking just 12 days to reach Europe from China, the Middle Corridor seemed like a strong contender. But, in reality, the route appeared to lack the necessary infrastructure and capacity to meet demand.
Since the start of the year, some 60 container trains have made the journey along the Middle Corridor, but the new service is intended to encourage greater uptake by shippers.
Precisely how many trains will run has not been made clear, but Azerbaijani media claims are that they will run “daily”, one outlet suggesting China was eyeing 250 more services by the end of the year.
During their meeting, presidents Xi and Tokayev stressed that they intended to bolster regional infrastructure to accommodate more services across the Caspian.
Local media quoted the two leaders as pledging to “improve the level of interconnection and continue to deepen cooperation”, as they announced plans to open more border ports along the route and tout for greater uptake from forwarders.
Listen to The Loadstar Podcast News In Brief for a sub-12 minute recap of last week’s news, and insight to what you might see this week:
Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?
Ceva restructures as it integrates Bolloré – but will 'no job losses' pledge hold?
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
With almost all box ships arriving late, Singapore acts to reduce time in port
South-east Asia transhipment call omissions a blow to India's exporters
The danger in degrading de minimis for US supply chains, consumers and businesses
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Politics shaping global supply chains as the UK votes
Box ship buys push MSC to record 20% market share of liner trade capacity
'Surprising' amount of new capacity going to fast-growing Latin America trades
Managing freight spend the main concern as Red Sea crisis drags on
US tariff on Chinese-made container cranes will distort competition between ports
Shell 'pauses' Rotterdam SAF facility 'to assess the commercial way forward'
Trade tension and tariffs force multinationals to eye China-centric supply chains
TS Lines sails back into the transpacific trade, boosting SeaLead relaunch
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article