Chicago Rockford Airport leader Mike Dunn to retire

By Alex Lennane 27/03/2023

Chicago Rockford Airport has spent the past few years putting itself on the air cargo map, and taking opportunities missed by its nearby big sister, Chicago O’Hare. As this article, in the Rockford Register Star, explains, one of the people behind Rockford’s transformation was executive director Mike Dunn. But, after 12 years in the role, he is ready to retire. The very capable Zack Oakley, currently deputy director and often present at air cargo events, will take over from January.