Chicago Rockford Airport leader Mike Dunn to retire

Dorothea von Boxberg to leave Lufthansa Cargo to head Brussels Airlines
The Lufthansa Group merry-go-round has whirled again, this time sending Lufthansa Cargo’s Dorothea von Boxberg ...
Chicago Rockford Airport has spent the past few years putting itself on the air cargo map, and taking opportunities missed by its nearby big sister, Chicago O’Hare. As this article, in the Rockford Register Star, explains, one of the people behind Rockford’s transformation was executive director Mike Dunn. But, after 12 years in the role, he is ready to retire. The very capable Zack Oakley, currently deputy director and often present at air cargo events, will take over from January.
WestJet will 'disrupt' Canada with three 737Fs, but rivals aren't scared
The 'mother of all BAFs' looms for shippers as green targets advance
First shipper uses new land-air corridor ex-India for Bangladesh exports
Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble
The parcel empires strike back as smaller players take stock
Forwarding M&A round-up: plenty of action making smaller headlines
CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest
DSV buys in Arizona to boost services and cross-border LatAm trade
Retailers warn of challenging orderbooks amid continued high inventory
Some ocean trades stabilising, but transatlantic rates still falling
