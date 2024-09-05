By Alex Lennane 05/09/2024

Heightened concerns over air cargo security in Europe and North America has resulted in Transport Canada imposing new rules.

Thought to be in response to a number of incendiary devices found in European parcel networks, Transport Canada has mandated new restrictions on cargo from a number of countries in Europe and central Asia, effective immediately.

Air Canada explained: “Cargo originating from the countries listed below and arriving into Canada must not be accepted from shippers without an established business relationship with either Air Canada Cargo, their freight forwarder, their Known Agent, or are a Known Consignor.”

It added that messages must be added to the MAWB or e-AWB for shipments tendered to Air Canada on behalf of a freight forwarder or Known Agent.

“Alternatively, the shipment could be accompanied by a letter that must be dated and on a company letterhead. Two letters must be submitted, one to retain on file by Air Canada, and one attached to the MAWB.”

Security threats to supply chains appear to have increased in recent weeks, with many observers suggesting Russian actors are attempting to disrupt the flow of goods in the west.

One air cargo expert suggested that the recent emergency amendment passed by the US Transportation Security Administration, which requires carriers to submit additional details of shippers and consignees to the US Customs and Border Protection agency, was also in response to the threats in Europe.

This week German authorities warned logistics providers to be extra vigilant following a fire at DHL’s hub in Leipzig, which spread from a package sent from the Baltics; the second such incident for the carrier.

Authorities said that “several [similar] consignments had been dispatched” and caught fire.

The list of countries named by Transport Canada: