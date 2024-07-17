Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Cargo 'held hostage' in Chicago, says Flexport's Ryan Petersen

DSV: SCHENKER BOOST ERODINGPLD: EARNINGS DAY JBHT: IN PRIOR CYCLES JBHT: CONF CALL QUESTION TIMEJBHT: BNSF LOGISTICS INTEGRATION JBHT: INTERMODAL 'SEASONALITY' JBHT: PRESSURE ON SALES JBHT: CEO SIMPSON REMARKSJBHT: CONF CALL WITH SELL-SIDE STARTINGJBHT: HERE COMES THE PAINJBHT: EARNINGS DAYGXO: WINCANTON LOSSESR: ALL RISE RXO: CHEERS

“Dozens of motor carriers in the Chicagoland area have been holding loads of cargo hostage, demanding what are effectively ransom payments,” Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, said on X last week. He added that these gangs had been active each summer since 2021, with fraud reported on some 170 shipments. Mr Petersen called on the freight industry to boost security measures, saying that the situation is “insane”. Chicago City Wire reports.

