Cargo 'held hostage' in Chicago, says Flexport's Ryan Petersen

By Alex Lennane 17/07/2024

“Dozens of motor carriers in the Chicagoland area have been holding loads of cargo hostage, demanding what are effectively ransom payments,” Ryan Petersen, CEO of Flexport, said on X last week. He added that these gangs had been active each summer since 2021, with fraud reported on some 170 shipments. Mr Petersen called on the freight industry to boost security measures, saying that the situation is “insane”. Chicago City Wire reports.