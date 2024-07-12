Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: Adani Ports to invest $1.2bn in new transshipment terminal

ZIM: PAPER LOSSESTSLA: TAKING PROFITDSV: PUZZLINGFWRD: SHOOTING UP AMZN: BEZOS SELLS MOREMFT: STAR PERFORMER AT NEW HIGHSGXO: STRENGTHENINGDHL: 'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE' DHL: SENTIMENTPEP: DISAPPOINTING GROWTHAAPL: NEW RECORD IN A FROTHY MARKETMAERSK: MORE PAINMFT: ON THE RADAR

ZIM: PAPER LOSSESTSLA: TAKING PROFITDSV: PUZZLINGFWRD: SHOOTING UP AMZN: BEZOS SELLS MOREMFT: STAR PERFORMER AT NEW HIGHSGXO: STRENGTHENINGDHL: 'MORE UPSIDE THAN DOWNSIDE' DHL: SENTIMENTPEP: DISAPPOINTING GROWTHAAPL: NEW RECORD IN A FROTHY MARKETMAERSK: MORE PAINMFT: ON THE RADAR

CASH
ID 268572413 © Александр Лебедько | Dreamstime.com
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. plans to ramp up its investment to 100 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) to boost its southern India transshipment container port, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as it looks to lure some of the world’s largest ships.

The investment in the first-of-its-kind Vizhinjam port in the state of Kerala is part of the second phase of the project that is expected to finish by 2028, said people familiar with the Adani Group’s plans who did not want to be identified as the details are not announced.

It is also wooing the biggest container lines such as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co.A.P. Moller – Maersk A/S, and Hapag-Lloyd to call in at the port, they added…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Adani Group Bloomberg CVC Capital Partners IPO private equity

    Most read news

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    Spot rate surge to continue past Golden Week, with surcharges causing more pain

    Shein has supply chain ambitions – but would you buy its logistics software?

    FedEx Freight up for grabs? But who's big enough to take it on?

    Cargo chaos looms as strikes threaten Canada's ports and rail networks

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    Maersk to test new Indian port of Vizhinjam with pilot call

    Booming intra-Asia trade pushes container traffic to new monthly record

    A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping

    New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season

    News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone

    Shippers facing peak season surcharges as air cargo heads into a 'hot Q4'

    Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart

    Mærsk, AP Møller Holding & DOF Group – unfriendly Nordic deal-making?

    Customs officers at airport ‘overwhelmed’ by Chinese e-commerce

    China and Russia develop their cargo links with an 'Ice Silk Road'