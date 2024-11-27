Departing CFO claims Freightos will see profit in 2026 after reporting Q3 loss
Freightos’ share price fell yesterday as it announced a Q3 operating loss of $4.9m, albeit ...
Freightos (CRGO) management did all it could to defend the business after yet another loss disclosed in Q3 24, as you may have read in The Loadstar’s preliminary coverage.
CEO and chairman Zvi Schreiber and (outgoing) CFO Ran Shalev, defended guidance in the call with two equity analysts that followed the release of interims, and talked about the opportunity of recent M&A, “the Shipsta tender procurement solution, strengthening our position in the market”.
Shipsta is rapidly being integrated into “our solutions segment”, ...
Crew member dies as DHL aircraft crashes at Vilnius, raising security fears
Indian shippers brace for port strikes over 'promises not kept'
More blanked voyages expected as carrier efforts to drive up rates falter
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
MSC 'to offer feeder vessel' to get stranded Canadian cargo to its destination
Western carriers call Russian airspace ban and Chinese advantage 'unfair'
Kerry poaches key Kuehne APAC exec – the 2025 TPEB fight has begun
Evergreen orders 60,500 new containers for growing liner fleet
Mexican president to launch major expansion at constricted Manzanillo
Airfreight's forward planning prevents chaotic Q4 rate hikes
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Adani Group chiefs accused of using bribery to win solar energy deal
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article