By Alessandro Pasetti 27/11/2024

Freightos (CRGO) management did all it could to defend the business after yet another loss disclosed in Q3 24, as you may have read in The Loadstar’s preliminary coverage.

CEO and chairman Zvi Schreiber and (outgoing) CFO Ran Shalev, defended guidance in the call with two equity analysts that followed the release of interims, and talked about the opportunity of recent M&A, “the Shipsta tender procurement solution, strengthening our position in the market”.

Shipsta is rapidly being integrated into “our solutions segment”, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN