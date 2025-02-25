Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Freightos plans to reinvest in its products this year, as it edges nearer to profitability after more than halving its operating expenses in 2024 and seeing revenue increase 17%.
Its loss last year shrank 65% from 2023’s $65m, to a deficit of $22.4m, while revenues grew to $23.7m. Full-year adjusted ebitda grew to -$12.6m, a 33% improvement on the prior -$19m.
Teresa Carreras, FP&A director, standing in for recently appointed CFO Pablo Pinillos, said: “These gains result from scale and from ongoing ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
China/Vietnam JV launches container shipping service to link with India
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely
