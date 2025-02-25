By Alex Lennane 25/02/2025

Freightos plans to reinvest in its products this year, as it edges nearer to profitability after more than halving its operating expenses in 2024 and seeing revenue increase 17%.

Its loss last year shrank 65% from 2023’s $65m, to a deficit of $22.4m, while revenues grew to $23.7m. Full-year adjusted ebitda grew to -$12.6m, a 33% improvement on the prior -$19m.

Teresa Carreras, FP&A director, standing in for recently appointed CFO Pablo Pinillos, said: “These gains result from scale and from ongoing ...

