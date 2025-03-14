By Alex Lennane 14/03/2025

February may have been the month in which the US suspended its de minimis exemption for three days, but CBP saw a 96% fall compared with January in duties and fees identified via audits.

CBP collected 90% less revenue than it did in the previous month, although the number of entries it processed fell just 7%.

The big double-digit changes in the CBP’s February statistics reveal what a challenging month it was for the authority – it stopped 49% fewer shipments ...

