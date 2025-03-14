Liners plan more rate hikes to halt renewed container spot rates decline
After last week’s hiatus, container spot freight rates on the Asia-Europe trades resumed their downward ...
February may have been the month in which the US suspended its de minimis exemption for three days, but CBP saw a 96% fall compared with January in duties and fees identified via audits.
CBP collected 90% less revenue than it did in the previous month, although the number of entries it processed fell just 7%.
The big double-digit changes in the CBP’s February statistics reveal what a challenging month it was for the authority – it stopped 49% fewer shipments ...
Ceva Logistics UK named and shamed as a 'serial late-payer'
CMA CGM could build medium-size vessels in US, says Saade
Freightmate 'a product of theft, not ingenuity' says Flexport
Box ship in collision with tanker off UK coast
White House can't see that trade war will hit US agriculture hardest
M&A speculation swirls as EV Cargo unveils 'robust financial position'
Tariffs will puncture North American trucking industry recovery
GXO Wincanton deal could see supermarkets funded to invest in new 3PL
Global container trade still strong, but front-loading not the cause
Lack of respect will dash carrier hopes of forwarding success
US automakers fear 'double-whammy' cost hikes with latest tariffs
