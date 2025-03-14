Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / US CBP sees 90% fall in revenue last month; airfreight sees ecomm slide

February may have been the month in which the US suspended its de minimis exemption for three days, but CBP saw a 96% fall compared with January in duties and fees identified via audits.  

CBP collected 90% less revenue than it did in the previous month, although the number of entries it processed fell just 7%. 

The big double-digit changes in the CBP’s February statistics reveal what a challenging month it was for the authority – it stopped 49% fewer shipments ...

    air cargo data air cargo market Freightos Rates: the eternal tango US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) WorldACD

