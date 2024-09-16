Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Air Canada avoids damaging strike with four-year pilot agreement

DHL: PARTNERSHIPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY THREEAAPL: PRESSURE BUILDS WMT: ANOTHER RECORDFWRD: ON THE RISEBA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWODSV: STOCK MARKET FALL ACCELERATES DSV: 'NON-EVENT' CONF CALL DSV: COUNTRY LEVEL REPORTING LINES DSV: 'WE ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND A DEAL WITH THE UNIONS' DSV: SCHENKER DEBT REFINANCING RISK DSV: SCHENKER DEAL FUNDINGDSV: CUSTOMER OVERLAPDSV: EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIONDSV: 'SCHENKER UPLIFT' QUESTION DSV: SCHENKER GLOBAL ACCOUNTS

DHL: PARTNERSHIPDSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY THREEAAPL: PRESSURE BUILDS WMT: ANOTHER RECORDFWRD: ON THE RISEBA: NEW LOWWTC: NEW DAY NEW HIGH DSV: SCHENKER BOOST DAY TWODSV: STOCK MARKET FALL ACCELERATES DSV: 'NON-EVENT' CONF CALL DSV: COUNTRY LEVEL REPORTING LINES DSV: 'WE ARE ENCOURAGED TO FIND A DEAL WITH THE UNIONS' DSV: SCHENKER DEBT REFINANCING RISK DSV: SCHENKER DEAL FUNDINGDSV: CUSTOMER OVERLAPDSV: EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETIONDSV: 'SCHENKER UPLIFT' QUESTION DSV: SCHENKER GLOBAL ACCOUNTS

air canada
Photo: © Think Design Manage
By

 Air Canada has narrowly avoided a damaging strike, following a “tentative” four-year agreement with more than 5,200 pilots. 

The airline, which had warned of likely disruption to cargo services, said it had made a collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots’ Association (ALPA), for four years.

The agreement needs to be ratified by union members, expected to be completed over the next month, and approved by Air Canada’s board of directors. 

If ratified, the agreement will see an “additional $1.9bn of value” for pilots over the duration of the agreement. 

It will be effective for four years, backdated to 30 September 2023, and includes clauses such as that all Air Canada aircraft will be operated with no fewer than two Air Canada pilots on the flight deck; restrictions on wet-leasing; a four-year cumulative rate increase of some 41%; and a larger incentive plan for pilots for the carrier’s ebitda target. 

The pay rate increases amount to an average 26% increase from 30 September 2023, and an additional 4% each September after that. 

“While it has been an exceptionally long road to this agreement, the consistent engagement and unified determination of our pilots has been the catalyst for achieving this contract,” said first officer Charlene Hudy, chair of the Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council.  

“After several consecutive weeks of intense round-the-clock negotiations, progress was made on several key issues, including compensation, retirement and work rules. This agreement, if ratified by the pilot group, would officially put an end to our outdated and stale, decade-old, ten-year framework.” 

Air Canada said: “The new agreement recognises the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada’s pilot group, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline.” 

The airline told customers: “Customers who used the airline’s labour disruption goodwill policy to change their flights originally scheduled from between 15 and 23 September 2024 to another date before 30 November can change their booking back to their original flight in the same cabin at no cost, providing there is space available.” 

 

Check out today’s News in Brief podcast – everything you need to know in 10 minutes!

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Air Canada Air Canada Cargo Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) Strike inaction Calculating Capacity Rates: the eternal tango Wan Hai Wan Hai Lines

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    CVC sets out benefits of its 'superior' offer for Schenker in letter to DB

    Shippers seek alternatives as east coast port strike looms

    RTR: Denmark's DSV wins 14 bln-euro race for Deutsche Bahn's Schenker, sources say

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    Forwarders told to 'brace for impact' as ecommerce bags air capacity

    'DSV + Schenker' – shock, celebration and...risk

    Air Canada warns of cargo disruption if strike goes ahead

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    The Schenker conundrum – chaos reigns (but been there before)

    'Aggressive' ecommerce growth hampered by lack of air cargo capacity

    US east coast strike fears and price hikes fail to halt falling transpac rates

    Poor service levels at online booking platforms could boost demand for GSSAs

    Liege customs could block ecommerce shipments after 'losing patience'

    HMM eyes entry into trans-Atlantic alongside $16bn investment plan

    Trump's tariff plan will cause another massive Asia-US freight rate spike