XPO brings in Wall St executive Ali Faghri as chief strategy officer

ali faghri xpo
By

XPO has appointed Ali Faghri (above) as chief strategy officer, effective immediately, responsible for strategy and analysing growth opportunities, as well as overseeing the company’s engagement with the investment community.

Mr Faghri joins from Wall Street, where he was most recently MD, automotive, for Guggenheim Partners. Prior to that he was senior equity research analyst, automotive, for Susquehanna International, after holding the same role at Sterne Agee before that.

XPO CEO Mario Harik said: “Ali is a seasoned analyst with a thorough understanding of our customer verticals and company-specific strengths. His expertise will add considerable value as we execute our growth strategy.”

Also, XPO has appointed David Picking as technology director for UK and Ireland. He has joined from Likewize, a tech protection and support company, where he spent more than five years, most recently as chief information officer.

Regional MD Dan Myers said: “Dave joins a great IT team that has ensured we remain ahead of the curve in technology. His background across a range of B2B and B2C sectors will be invaluable in continuing to develop leading edge, customer-centric solutions. I look forward to working closely with Dave to build on our strong track record as the leading technology pioneer in our industry.”

xpo

David Picking

