China shuns meat from two US locations after banned feed additive found
A ban on US meat exports out of two locations has disrupted shipments to China ...
UPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDS
UPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEALRXO: ANOTHER RECORD DHL: JOINING THE PARTYKNIN: RIPPLE EFFECTDSV: SPIKINGMAERSK: GOODBYE SCHENKERBA: SPIRIT DISPOSALSBA: SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS DEALGM: GAUGING RISKGXO: NEW BOT PARTNERWMT: CAPEX IN CHECKWMT: CFO ON AUTOMATION WMT: SPOTLIGHT ON AUTOMATIONHD: PRESSURE BUILDS
With the US-China tariff war showing every sign of worsening, multinational firms are considering building independent supply chains for the US and China.
Leading pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has announced plans to establish manufacturing plants in China to serve the region exclusively.
For China-focused forwarders, the news represents a beacon of hope that the logistics industry may be shielded from the worst of the tariff and tension fallout.
A spokesperson from Dimerco told The Loadstar the move by AstraZeneca demonstrated companies’ faith in China’s self-sufficient consumer market.
“They clearly believe China’s huge consumer market can support its own supply chain. China will obviously remain a key source of supply globally and a key consumer market for growth-minded brands.”
Previously, some industries caught up in the US-China tariff war have seen a drop in export volumes, bringing “uncertainty and pressure to the logistics industry as the profit margin decreases”, said Alex Zhong, general manager at Chinese freight service agency FBASZ, based in Shenzhen.
Together with external factors like the Red Sea crisis, companies are “unsure about prospects” and unable to strategise effectively, he added.
“A lot of warehouses and supply chain management companies are firing people and scaling down to cut costs. We’ve not been optimistic about the future.”
Businesses returning to China with expansion plans may be the boost the industry longs for, however. He believes companies setting up separate supply chains in China is “beneficial” for everyone involved.
“It’s a fantastic thing for businesses and the government. [Foreign companies] building supply chains in China can facilitate economic activities in the region, reviving and strengthening logistics while fostering growth in other relevant sectors and neighbouring regions.”
Although forwarders are hopeful about the trend, its positive impacts may not be felt for some time, and there some obstacles ahead.
Hing Kai Chan, professor of operations management at the Nottingham University Business School China, said the logistics industry should prepare for “short-term disruptions” before firms could “finally establish a stable supply chain for the long run”.
He explained: “There’s always a very steep learning curve when you try to relocate a supply chain. From sourcing raw materials to training to moving factories, these costs can cause short-term disruptions, such as delayed shipments, price increases and shortages of supply, which will affect production schedules and output capacity.
“But these effects will be short-term most of the time, and unlikely to be serious. Once the market finds its equilibrium, everything will be back to normal.”
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article