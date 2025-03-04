By Alexander Whiteman 04/03/2025

US tariffs of 25% are set to hit Canada and Mexico today, while those on Chinese goods have doubled, to 20%.

Despite some hope there would be a last-minute reprieve, Donald Trump said yesterday there was “no room left for Mexico or for Canada” to avoid tariffs.

“They’re all set. They go into effect tomorrow,” he said. The tariffs will affect more than $918bn-worth of US imports from Canada and Mexico.

The stock market plunged after the announcement, with the S&P 500 ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN