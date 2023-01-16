By Alessandro Pasetti 16/01/2023

Just as I received a wonderful gift* from Australia today, early 2023 feedback on corporate affairs in Melbourne starts kicking in.

Grand.

(*It looks like a much bigger bible by size – yet same font and green/gold front cover – from which I studied the gospels at school. Headed: “Broadening Horizons 1888-2007 – Toll: an illustrated history”, by Brian Carroll.)

Viable alternative

Like a jubilant child, as soon as I sifted through the “Contents” of my new priceless toy, “Toll Express: A Viable Alternative ...

