News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Just over $1bn spent in M&A to acquire Coyote, a deal that is expected to close by the end of the year, and about $800m of market value added in six trading sessions for tech-enabled truck brokerage RXO since it disclosed the purchase from UPS.
Now crucially contributing to strengthen the value-accretive case for the original XPO Logistics break-up that took place almost three years ago, with GXO Logistics the first to start trading as a standalone entity, RXO is certainly ...
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar
Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage
US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
