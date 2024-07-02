Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Timeline essential: Watch record RXO – from strength to strength

deals
ID 208659137 © Maksstock78 | Dreamstime.com
By

Just over $1bn spent in M&A to acquire Coyote, a deal that is expected to close by the end of the year, and about $800m of market value added in six trading sessions for tech-enabled truck brokerage RXO since it disclosed the purchase from UPS. 

Now crucially contributing to strengthen the value-accretive case for the original XPO Logistics break-up that took place almost three years ago, with GXO Logistics the first to start trading as a standalone entity, RXO is certainly ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Coyote Logistics M&A radar RXO Timeline essential UPS AP Moller - Maersk CMA CGM Hapag-Lloyd Horizontal integration MSC

    Most read news

    Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration

    Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart

    Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges

    MSC and CMA CGM roll out new shuttle services as intra-Asia rates soar

    Idle containership fleet dips to pandemic era lows as carriers hunt tonnage

    US imports still rising – 'strongest performance since the pandemic'

    Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends

    Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues

    MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service

    Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'

    Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters

    Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'

    Former Flexport/Amazon execs launch tech start-up for forwarders

    Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy

    Oman Air appoints Mike Duggan as new head of cargo