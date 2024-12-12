MSC adds more ULCVs to orderbook that equates with world's sixth-largest carrier
Undeterred by the threat of additional overcapacity, MSC has ordered a further ten 24,000 teu ...
Some of the latest economic and trade data continue to suggest that the relationship between GDP and freight volumes is more distant than ever.
We have discussed before how broken the hitherto strong relationship between GDP and container teu numbers has become in recent years, and recent data suggests it is no closer to being repaired.
In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its global GDP growth for 2024 to 3.2% and the same for next year. In global terms, these ...
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment
Air cargo matures at last, as online booking grows in popularity
Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo
As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article