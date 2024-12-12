Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / The teu-GDP multiplier even more broken by Trump 2.0

2025 Welcome
ID 335945514 © Panuwat Dangsungnoen | Dreamstime.com
By

Some of the latest economic and trade data continue to suggest that the relationship between GDP and freight volumes is more distant than ever.

We have discussed before how broken the hitherto strong relationship between GDP and container teu numbers has become in recent years, and recent data suggests it is no closer to being repaired.

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its global GDP growth for 2024 to 3.2% and the same for next year. In global terms, these ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Red Sea Crisis The trade-GDP multiplier Trade tariffs Trump 2.0 US east coast port strike 'Trump trade' Air freight rates DHL Lufthansa Cargo Maersk MSC SAF Tariffs

    Most read news

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    Ocean carriers the 'outright financial winners' in a year of unpredictability

    Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom

    Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat

    Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025

    Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade

    ILA VP Daggett rebuts claims US ports are 'inefficient', but hits out at low investment

    Air cargo matures at last, as online booking grows in popularity

    Strong Q4 and booming ecommerce drives 'record peak season' for air cargo

    As tariffs loom, air freight forwarders ponder the chances of a happy new year

    Geodis management changes confirmed

    FMC demands more info from Premier Alliance to assess its 'competitive impacts'

    U-turn for ocean rates in car-carrier charter market as exports level off

    Box lines scramble to secure new containership orders