Silk Way West Airlines hires new chief operating officer

Virgin Atlantic appoints VP finance to head cargo team
As anticipated by the market. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has looked internally to find its new ...
Silk Way West Airlines has appointed Onno Pietersma as its new chief operating officer.
In his new role, Mr Pietersma will champion initiatives designed to enhance the stability and reliability of the company’s operations, which it said will contribute significantly to improving the airline’s on-time delivery performance.
Mr Pietersma boasts over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, having started his career in the sector at KLM Engineering and Maintenance as deputy CFO, and controller of business development.
After his tenure at KLM Engineering and Maintenance, Mr Pietersma joined Cargolux as vice president of maintenance and engineering. He then worked his way up to executive vice president of maintenance and engineering and spent 12 years with the company before leaving to join Silk Way West.
Mr Pietersma said: “Strengthening the stability of the network is essential for elevating our service delivery. By extending network planning and enhancing turnaround efficiencies, we are committed to optimising on-time delivery directly benefiting our customers.”
President of Silk Way West Airlines, Wolfgang Meier, said: “Onno’s impressive career and dedication to teamwork and process improvement have consistently elevated operational standards.
“His strategic vision is integral to driving significant advances in our operational performance and enhancing customer satisfaction.”
The Caspian and Central Asian region-based cargo airline said it is confident that under Mr Pietersma’s leadership, it will achieve new milestones and reinforce its commitment to “setting the highest industry standards”.
Box ships omitting Singapore call as port congestion hits critical level
Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts
Exclusive: Atlas to end Amazon flying after 'woefully' low utilisation
Shippers should expect more Asia-Europe blanked sailings as rates rise
Detention and demurrage claims at FMC hit well over $67m
Volumes remain stable, but liner schedule reliability has continued to drop
Customs brokers caught up in US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce traffic
Port operations in Bangladesh and India suspended as Cyclone Remal hits
New FMC rules on detention and demurrage come into force
Amazon rejigs logistics set-up as pressure grows from US and Chinese rivals
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article