Silk Way West Airlines hires new chief operating officer

Onno Pietersma
By

Silk Way West Airlines has appointed Onno Pietersma as its new chief operating officer.  

In his new role, Mr Pietersma will champion initiatives designed to enhance the stability and reliability of the company’s operations, which it said will contribute significantly to improving the airline’s on-time delivery performance. 

Mr Pietersma boasts over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry, having started his career in the sector at KLM Engineering and Maintenance as deputy CFO, and controller of business development.  

After his tenure at KLM Engineering and Maintenance, Mr Pietersma joined Cargolux as vice president of maintenance and engineering. He then worked his way up to executive vice president of maintenance and engineering and spent 12 years with the company before leaving to join Silk Way West.  

Mr Pietersma said: “Strengthening the stability of the network is essential for elevating our service delivery. By extending network planning and enhancing turnaround efficiencies, we are committed to optimising on-time delivery directly benefiting our customers.”  

President of Silk Way West Airlines, Wolfgang Meier, said: “Onno’s impressive career and dedication to teamwork and process improvement have consistently elevated operational standards.  

“His strategic vision is integral to driving significant advances in our operational performance and enhancing customer satisfaction.”  

The Caspian and Central Asian region-based cargo airline said it is confident that under Mr Pietersma’s leadership, it will achieve new milestones and reinforce its commitment to “setting the highest industry standards”. 

