Roy Linkner joins Chapman Freeborn ACMI team

roy linkner
By

Roy Linkner, a well-known name in air cargo circles, has joined Chapman Freeborn as VP cargo, ACMI leasing.

Mr Linkner brings more than 35 years of industry expertise, across companies such as British Airways, Delta, Martinair, Southern Air and Airborne Global Solutions.

In his new role, Mr Linkner will work with Chapman Freeborn’s ACMI teams globally to develop the ACMI business with a focus on cargo, addressing both supply and demand.

“I’ve been developing ACMI business lines, specifically in cargo, for over 16 years and I have a strong understanding of the customers’ needs, because I myself have been a user of ACMI,” he said. 

“I hold the company in high regard and believe that Chapman Freeborn provides more touch points to the wider aviation industry.”

Mr Linkner will report to Alex Rincker, SVP – ACMI, who said: “We are delighted to welcome Roy to the Chapman Freeborn family. His depth of cargo experience and market knowledge will provide significant advantages as we aggressively expand our efforts and provide more tailored solutions for our clients.”

 

