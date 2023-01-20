Despite drop in revenue, Yang Ming pushes on with plan for greener fleet
Yang Ming is pressing ahead with plans to build five 15,000 teu LNG-powered containerships, despite ...
Swiss-Italian carrier MSC is to appeal the ‘you lose by default‘ ruling by Judge Erin Wirth in a case involving a US furniture shipper.
The decision resulted in the line facing a fine and add-ons likely to total more than $1m.
Judge Wirth ruled against MSC in the case involving MCS Industries because, she said, after several warnings the carrier had failed to produce requested documents in the discovery phase.
MSC had argued that Swiss law prevented it from producing the documents.
The case brought by MCS Industries detailed an alleged failure by Cosco and MSC to meet contractual obligations, claiming the carriers acted in unison to create conditions that would force the furnishings supplier to book cargo on the vastly more expensive spot market, rather than meet capacity requirements agreed to in contracts.
Cosco and MCS Industries later reached an out-of-court settlement.
Yang Ming is pressing ahead with plans to build five 15,000 teu LNG-powered containerships, despite ...
US judge Erin Wirth has imposed “a default decision” on MSC, following the carrier’s failure ...
The recent death of an 11-year-old accidental victim of drug gangs in Antwerp has pushed ...
Ocean carriers do not expect consumer demand in North Europe to recover until at least ...
Circling…
Ocean carriers are slowing-down their ships and deploying extra tonnage on more robust routes as ...
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'
As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea
Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound
SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead
Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures
Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy
Comment on this article