Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC to appeal judge's ruling in US furniture shipper case

Source Ports of Georgia
By

Swiss-Italian carrier MSC is to appeal the ‘you lose by default‘ ruling by Judge Erin Wirth in a case involving a US furniture shipper.

The decision resulted in the line facing a fine and add-ons likely to total more than $1m.

Judge Wirth ruled against MSC in the case involving MCS Industries because, she said, after several warnings the carrier had failed to produce requested documents in the discovery phase.

MSC had argued that Swiss law prevented it from producing the documents.

The case brought by MCS Industries detailed an alleged failure by Cosco and MSC to meet contractual obligations, claiming the carriers acted in unison to create conditions that would force the furnishings supplier to book cargo on the vastly more expensive spot market, rather than meet capacity requirements agreed to in contracts.

Cosco and MCS Industries later reached an out-of-court settlement.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FMC MCS Industries MSC Aground Gioia Tauro

    Most Read

    More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks

    Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering

    MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134

    MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'

    As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea

    Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships

    Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound

    SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses

    Super-bonuses for TS Lines staff, but more trying times are ahead

    Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures

    Too few 'supply chain masters' ready for 'tectonic shifts' in strategy

    Expeditors – red flags. Pay attention please

    OceanX: The F-word, clean branding & shipping-geo-politics

    Forwarders deny they 'hawk' insurance, as claimed in Flexport case

    Electric trucks and ships? Metals for batteries 'will run out by 2050'

    Specialised reefers poised to disrupt air cargo’s cut-flower dominance