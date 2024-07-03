TS Lines sails back into the transpacific trade, boosting SeaLead relaunch
Taiwanese regional carrier TS Lines will join SeaLead Shipping’s relaunched Asia-US West Coast (AWC) service, ...
AMZN: A TOP PICK KNIN: GOING WITH THE FLOWDSV: RISINGMAERSK: SOARINGMAERSK: HOLDING MSS DISPOSALWMT: FOCUS ON COREUPS: STAFF CUTSGM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEAL
AMZN: A TOP PICK KNIN: GOING WITH THE FLOWDSV: RISINGMAERSK: SOARINGMAERSK: HOLDING MSS DISPOSALWMT: FOCUS ON COREUPS: STAFF CUTSGM: TOP SALESGXO: LEGAL RISKAMZN: AI-DRIVEN VALUETSLA: UP SHE GOESUPS: LOOKING FORWARDUPS: LOWERING EPS ESTIMATESEXPD: UNDER PRESSURE CHRW: JOB CUTS REPORTEDWTC: ANOTHER DEAL
MSC now holds a 20% share of the global container shipping market, in terms of capacity offered, a record in the liner industry – and the carrier is just “one big ship delivery away” from the 6m teu milestone, according to new Alphaliner data.
The Swiss shipping line’s fleet has grown faster than any other carrier, “fuelled by a massive newbuilding programme, countless second-hand acquisitions and, to a lesser degree, chartering”, said Alphaliner today.
MSC’s fleet capacity passed the 5m teu milestone in May last year.
Meanwhile, Alphaliner data from 30 May shows THE Alliance carriers had some 11.6% of global market share, the future Gemini Cooperation of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd some 22% between them, Ocean Alliance members nearly 29%. Other non-aligned carriers, such as Wan Hai, Zim and PIL, had most of the remainder.
Now boasting a market share exceeding some major ocean alliances, MSC has the capacity to operate a global network outside the soon-to-end 2M alliance with Maersk – although it may enter vessel-sharing agreements in selected trades in the future.
Benchmarking platform Xeneta noted in today’s half-year report: “The 2M Alliance is already well under way in its disbandment, with MSC and Maersk now effectively running their own services under the 2M banner. This eases the process but there is still a lot of work to be done to fully transition to the new alliance structures.”
And Alphaliner noted the irony of it being the former Maersk vessel, the 9,600 teu MSC Nicole X, that saw MSC sail past the threshold to its record 20% market share. Previously known as the AP Moller, the ship is the most recent of ten Odense-built 9,600 teu Maersk vessels acquired by MSC over the past few years.
Xeneta warned that, for many shippers, the changes in alliances would happen during existing long-term liner contracts. It said: “This would have been a challenge in a stable market, never mind during the volatility we’ve seen so far in 2024.”
It advised shippers to “seek information and assurance from carriers, be prepared to build new relationships and working practices if switching carriers, and be prepared for alliances to begin operating on trades which they previously did not”.
It also suggested shippers and forwarders consider the differing strategies and USPs of the carriers, and how they align with their own priorities – some carriers may prioritise market share and offer lower rates, while others may charge higher prices but promise better service.
The Gemini Cooperation, announced in January, will see Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk operate 290 vessels with a combined capacity of 3.4m teu.
In February, the Ocean Alliance members confirmed they would extend their operational cooperation until at least 2032. This sees CMA CGM, Cosco, Evergreen and OOCL with a total of 4.5m teu deployed on the main east-west routes.
“This leaves the remaining members of THE Alliance in a conundrum, as they are losing Hapag-Lloyd, the biggest carrier in the group,” commented Xeneta.
Maersk pulls out of DB Schenker bid after identifying 'challenges' in integration
Forwarders 'being squeezed' as spot and contract rates move further apart
Return to double-digit spot rate gains looms with new FAK hikes and surcharges
Container futures trading trend suggests no end to Red Sea crisis this year
Shipper fears resurface as Canadian rail workers renew vote for strike
Red Sea crisis dictates container fleet capacity trends
Freighter aircraft: 'we are on the cusp of major change in large widebodies'
Airlines add transpac capacity as flood of ecommerce traffic continues
MSC to launch Europe-Asia-North America service
Kuehne + Nagel restructure – 'Paul was the one with the guts to do it'
Indian importers turning to bulkers as box line capacity falters
Former Flexport/Amazon execs launch tech start-up for forwarders
Schenker race...Mærsk out – in the name of synergies, or the lack thereof
Liner schedule reliability improving, but late ships are arriving even later
News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 2024 | A bustling ocean freight market, acquisition and bankruptcy
Air freight 'set for a turbulent summer' – but is it dependent on ocean failing?
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article