Marisol Henschen becomes head of verticals for Röhlig Logistics

image002
By

German logistics provider Röhlig Logistics has appointed Marisol Henschen (above) to the newly created role of global head of industry verticals.

Ms Henschen took up hew new role on 1 September this year, and will report to Röhlig Logistics’ global sales and air freight director Andreas Polychronakos.

Mr Polychronakos said: “[Marisol’s] in-depth knowledge in business development, strategy, finance, product and general management will be a vital asset for us to kick-start our focus on various industry verticals.

“With her strategic yet hands-on approach, she is an ideal fit and will help us drive success and grow our customer base,” he added.

The 39-year-old Ms Henschen began her career with Lufthansa and has held several management positions at DB Schenker and IATA.

Prior to joining Röhlig Logistics, she served as general manager for Latin America at Forward Air Corporation.

She holds an MBA and has extensive international experience, having worked in Germany, Switzerland, Singapore and Spain.

“I am very much looking forward to taking on this new role. Thanks to its strong global position and strategic focus, Röhlig is on a very exciting growth path – and I am proud to be a part of it,” she said.

“My focus will be on integrating and boosting our global know-how to accelerate healthy growth. I am also excited to meet and manage strategic customers.” Ms Henschen added.

