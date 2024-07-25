Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / Agents not compliant with dangerous goods training rules will be struck-off, warns IATA

Forwarder associations are warning members that they must upload their dangerous goods certificates immediately, or face being struck-off the roster of IATA agents.

BIFA, the UK forwarder association, said IATA had decreed that “agents who are currently non-compliant and not enrolled in DGR training will start receiving final termination notices today”.

The association added: “If they remain non-compliant, their termination date will be on 31 August.”

BIFA told members they must address this “immediately” – only 79% of UK forwarders are compliant, it added.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, forwarder association SAAFF has pointed to legal issues with IATA’s regulations.

It said: “In our international air market, discussions among South African aviation stakeholders focused on resolving the legal application of Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) versus Technical Instructions (TI).”

It noted that the South African CAA had “enforcement limitations” and difficulties integrating TI into national regulations.

“Stakeholders, including airlines and industry groups, are encouraged to collaborate on clarifying and potentially amending regulatory language to ensure alignment with local laws and international standards, which is vital for legal and operational compliance within the industry.”

IATA agents must have dangerous goods training – one of the reasons why some forwarders may prefer to be ‘associates’. Forwarders must upload their training certificates and must complete training every two years to maintain compliance.

The ICAO-FIATA Dangerous Goods by Air Training Programme is an official course, designed by ICAO and FIATA, which complies with ICAO technical instructions.

