Ocean freight hits the jackpot as cherries line up for a controlled modal switch
For a number of airlines, the cherry season marks a highlight on the calendar: over ...
DHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISINGDSV: GUIDANCE DSV: AIR VOLUME TRENDSDSV: GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOKDSV: AIR AND OCEAN STRENGTH DSV: REVENUE GROWTH
DHL: GROWTH CAPEXR: ANOTHER SOLID DELIVERYMFT: HERE COMES THE FALLDSV: LOOK AT SCHENKER PERFORMANCEUPS: A WAVE OF DOWNGRADES DSV: BARGAIN BINKNX: EARNINGS OUTODFL: RISING AND FALLING AND THEN RISINGDSV: GUIDANCE DSV: AIR VOLUME TRENDSDSV: GROSS PROFIT OUTLOOKDSV: AIR AND OCEAN STRENGTH DSV: REVENUE GROWTH
Forwarder associations are warning members that they must upload their dangerous goods certificates immediately, or face being struck-off the roster of IATA agents.
BIFA, the UK forwarder association, said IATA had decreed that “agents who are currently non-compliant and not enrolled in DGR training will start receiving final termination notices today”.
The association added: “If they remain non-compliant, their termination date will be on 31 August.”
BIFA told members they must address this “immediately” – only 79% of UK forwarders are compliant, it added.
Meanwhile, in South Africa, forwarder association SAAFF has pointed to legal issues with IATA’s regulations.
It said: “In our international air market, discussions among South African aviation stakeholders focused on resolving the legal application of Dangerous Goods Regulations (DGR) versus Technical Instructions (TI).”
It noted that the South African CAA had “enforcement limitations” and difficulties integrating TI into national regulations.
“Stakeholders, including airlines and industry groups, are encouraged to collaborate on clarifying and potentially amending regulatory language to ensure alignment with local laws and international standards, which is vital for legal and operational compliance within the industry.”
IATA agents must have dangerous goods training – one of the reasons why some forwarders may prefer to be ‘associates’. Forwarders must upload their training certificates and must complete training every two years to maintain compliance.
The ICAO-FIATA Dangerous Goods by Air Training Programme is an official course, designed by ICAO and FIATA, which complies with ICAO technical instructions.
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
DSV – near-$4bn Schenker boost update
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
More danger to box ships as Houthis expand Red Sea attack arena
Bangladesh 'jam-packed' with cargo as curfew and internet restrictions continue
K+N eyes more cost-cutting after first-half profit and market share declines
New FMC regulation rules out carrier 'lame excuses' for rolling cargo
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
'Last chance' for US importers to stock up before possible east coast port strike
Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?
Vizhinjam gets a head start in its quest to be a major transhipment hub
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article