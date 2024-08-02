Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Lineage expands footprint in Belgium with 'strategic' Luik Natie buy

XOM: STEADY YIELDAAPL: IN LINEEXPD: SELL-SIDE BOOSTAMZN: NOT ALL AI IS CREATED EQUALCHRW: UPGRADESLINE: ANOTHER DEALCHRW: SKYROCKETINGXPO: PARING GAINS XPO: NEW OPENINGS XPO: TURNING AWAY FREIGHT XPO: OPERATING RATIO DEVELOPMENTXPO: MARKET DYNAMICS ON THE RADAR XPO: CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TALKS GROWTHXPO: 'MANAGING LABOUR COSTS' XPO: CONF CALL LIVEMAERSK: MARKET OUTLOOKMAERSK: GUIDANCE UP AS EXPECTED AHEAD OF INTERIMS MAERSK: PRELIMINARY UPDATE OUT

XOM: STEADY YIELDAAPL: IN LINEEXPD: SELL-SIDE BOOSTAMZN: NOT ALL AI IS CREATED EQUALCHRW: UPGRADESLINE: ANOTHER DEALCHRW: SKYROCKETINGXPO: PARING GAINS XPO: NEW OPENINGS XPO: TURNING AWAY FREIGHT XPO: OPERATING RATIO DEVELOPMENTXPO: MARKET DYNAMICS ON THE RADAR XPO: CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER TALKS GROWTHXPO: 'MANAGING LABOUR COSTS' XPO: CONF CALL LIVEMAERSK: MARKET OUTLOOKMAERSK: GUIDANCE UP AS EXPECTED AHEAD OF INTERIMS MAERSK: PRELIMINARY UPDATE OUT

deals
ID 314998 © Robert Brown | Dreamstime.com 3 8
By

PRESS RELEASE

Lineage Expands Footprint in Belgium with the Strategic Acquisition of Luik Natie

AUGUST 02, 2024

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Lineage Logistics

    Most read news

    Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall

    Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades

    Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide

    Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume

    CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder

    Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1

    ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'

    Bangladesh apparel shippers hit by delays face cost hike as they turn to air freight

    Port of Colombo: there's good news – and there's bad news

    DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update

    Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO

    Kuehne + Nagel – no cuts no more

    Turkey moves to close EU loophole with its own emissions trading scheme

    Expected strong peak season the 'cherry on the cake' for airlines

    More rain sees normal service resumed on the Panama Canal – almost

    With all eyes on CH Robinson, here's how to think M&A (with TFI)