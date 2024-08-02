Lineage expands footprint in Belgium with 'strategic' Luik Natie buy

Cold Lineage – looking for hot M&A post-IPO?
The question is who’s the dinner and who’s the diner
Lineage Expands Footprint in Belgium with the Strategic Acquisition of Luik Natie
AUGUST 02, 2024
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades
Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide
Ports struggle with congestion as Red Sea crisis and front-loading boost volume
CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
Maritime disruption and surging ecommerce lifts airfreight to a record H1
ONE sees Q1 profits rise, but remains cautious as box shipping hits 'tipping point'
Bangladesh apparel shippers hit by delays face cost hike as they turn to air freight
Port of Colombo: there's good news – and there's bad news
DB Schenker price matters – 'leveraged buyout scenario' update
Customers will accept 'double-whammy' of peak surcharges, reckons UPS CEO
