By Alessandro Pasetti 17/09/2024

It’s arguably one of the most successful M&A-driven stories in supply chain in recent times on the capital markets: enter $31bn-enterprise-value Lineage (LINE), a sleeping behemoth whose next move aimed at driving inorganic growth could be just around the corner.

That’s consensus in our marketplace, but caveats are plentiful.

Not so fast

The US-based cold store and cold chain logistics operator successfully priced its initial public offering at $78 apiece, near the top end of a $70-82 range, towards the end of July, leading ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN