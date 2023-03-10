By Alessandro Pasetti 10/03/2023

Veeerrrryyy brieeeeefly, today comes the classic swift reaction note. On merit.

Virtually all our sources are tight-lipped on the final outcome regarding the CH Robinson CEO hot seat – the announcement, though, is expected within weeks, “if not days or hours…” one remarked in our circles.

Assuming market speculation is correct, it’s a done deal. Yesterday’s headline from Reuters – “CH Robinson closes in on naming Barber [pictured below] as new CEO” – was unequivocal in that respect.

Insightful, it was a great exclusive to get… but ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN