Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / ‘Inflection’ nowhere in sight as mixed US freight market seeks direction

Inflection
ID 204397796 © Chakraphan Phukhrongthung | Dreamstime.com
By

Despite the headlines recently suggesting that the “great freight recession is officially over” for the land trade in the US, the most bullish views are not supported by hard evidence as yet.

And, in fact, taking a page out of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market’s trends disclosed last week by three of the major players in the space, it’s quite clear that the long-awaited “inflection” is not around the corner.

While the fight between the FreightWaves Bull and Miller the Bear continues…

… consensus ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Keep on trucking Airforwarders Association Intermodal Rhenus Uber Freight US east coast port strike

    Most read news

    January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders

    Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike

    Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases

    Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs

    Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom

    Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat

    Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch

    CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia

    Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain

    Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025

    2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'

    Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade

    Evergreen may be eyeing a move from Tanjung Pelepas to Singapore

    Air cargo matures at last, as online booking grows in popularity

    Transpacific container trade – how the carriers stack up

    Geodis management changes confirmed