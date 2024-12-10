ACT: Truckload cycle turning into 2025
ACT Research noted earlier this month that the truckload market is fairly “balanced as 2024 ...
Despite the headlines recently suggesting that the “great freight recession is officially over” for the land trade in the US, the most bullish views are not supported by hard evidence as yet.
And, in fact, taking a page out of the less-than-truckload (LTL) market’s trends disclosed last week by three of the major players in the space, it’s quite clear that the long-awaited “inflection” is not around the corner.
While the fight between the FreightWaves Bull and Miller the Bear continues…
… consensus ...
January strike at US east and Gulf coast ports now inevitable, say forwarders
Shippers eye alternatives as Indian port workers prepare for 'indefinite' strike
Shippers breathe again as threat of Indian port strikes eases
Happy new year for transpac liners as shippers front-load to beat tariffs
Relief for Asia-Europe carriers as rate hikes stick – now transpac GRIs loom
Air cargo industry 'firing on all cylinders', with ecommerce in the driving seat
Premier Alliance unveils main trades network ready for February launch
CMA CGM signs 'ambitious' port and logistics partnership with Saudi Arabia
Fear of cyber attack outweighs investment in security along the supply chain
Loadstar Podcast | December 2024 | Holiday special: winners & losers 2024 and outlook for 2025
2025 will be 'quite a ride' – but logistics will 'again prove its value'
Regional carriers steam in to add more services to lucrative India-Red Sea trade
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article