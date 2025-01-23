US trucking market recovery stays in reverse gear further into the year
The long-awaited recovery of the US trucking market is showing all the qualities of an ...
Everybody’s eager to call the ’inflection point’ for land freight transportation in North America.
How does it look so far?
In short
Knight-Swift (KNX) CEO Adam Miller’s prepared remarks during the call with equity analysts after the disclosure of solid Q4/full-year numbers were clear:
“We have more conviction that we are finally moving on from the prolonged down-cycle that has weighed on the freight transportation sector for nearly three years. 2024 (…) also brought a stabilization in pricing, a return of seasonal patterns, a ...
