ICAO launches Introduction to Air Cargo Economics course

By Alex Lennane 29/10/2024

ICAO’s training department has launched a new course: Introduction to Air Cargo Economics.

It offers a comprehensive introduction to the economic forces which drive global air cargo, says ICAO. The ‘self-paced’ course is broken into 18 topics, guided by an AI virtual tutor – each topic taking just a few minutes to complete.

“The course aims to empower participants with the knowledge to navigate and contribute effectively to the air cargo sector, promoting career development and operational efficiency,” said ICAO.

Trainees will learn to recognise key terms and concepts; understand socio-economic developments derived from air cargo, distinguish between economic and operational aspects and understand the impact of technological advances and the economic regulatory framework.

It concludes in an exam of 20 multiple-choice questions – those achieving 80% correct will receive ICAO’s e-Certificate.

ICAO said it was aiming the course at professionals, both in and adjacent to the industry, such as government and civil aviation authorities, as well as airlines and airports.

The course costs $200. More details can be found here.