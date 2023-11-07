Harald Oechsner and Steve Howard new directors at WCAworld

Hamburg Port's Jens Meier elected new president of IAPH
Hamburg Port Authority CEO Jens Meier (above) has been elected as the new president of ...
The world’s largest network of independent freight forwarders, WCAworld, has appointed Harald Oechsner (above) as its new director of e-commerce.
In addition, it has named Steve Howard (below) as its director of the newly established World Parcel Alliance.
WCAworld said Mr Oechsner and Mr Howard would report to chairman David Yokeum and their appointment would offer the network’s 12,000+ members “greater opportunities and industry leading expertise to grow their e-commerce and final-mile business”.
“We have listened to member feedback and appreciate that our members need additional support and opportunities to grow their e-commerce and final-mile businesses, and this is why we’re investing now in our e-commerce network and have established the World Parcel Alliance,” said Mr Yokeum.
“The World Parcel Alliance recently held its first conference, which demonstrated the exciting prospect of bringing together the best and most innovative last-mile providers. I look forward to working with Harald and Steve and seeing how quickly we can grow together with our members.”
Mr Oechsner has experience in the express and final sectors for almost 20 years, including stints at Apex Logistics and On Time Express. Mr Howard has more than 33 years’ experience in the trucking and final-mile industry in the Americas and is past president of the Customized Logistics and Delivery Association, having been on the board for 14 years.
He was instrumental in ensuring courier and trucking industries never closed for operations during Covid-19.
