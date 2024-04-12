Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DVZ radar: DHL Express awaits the next e-commerce star

ADD
ID 167606978 © Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com
By

(This post was originally published in German in Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung DVZ on 9 April; DVZ and Premium have agreed a partnership according to which selected corporate/supply chain content published by DVZ can be exclusively used by Premium.)

The location was chosen with care. In mid-March, John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, together with study author and professor Steven Altman, presented the DHL Global Connectedness report in the Indian capital New Delhi. Pearson doesn’t really need this study to know that India ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alibaba DHL Express DVZ radar India Shining JD.com Leipzig Shein Temu The e-commerce equation CBRE ProLogis Warehousing & logistics

    Most Read

    K+N centralises business structure: 'to get closer to customers', it claims

    Red Sea update: More ships attacked as Houthis claim danger area 'expanding'

    Flexport sues BCO for $12.3m of unpaid box detention charges

    Kuehne + Nagel streamlines organisational structure and strengthens customer proximity

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel – new structure revealed in sea logistics

    Carriers unveil new FAK hikes in bid to halt Asia-Europe rates slide

    Big M&A up Kuehne's sleeve?

    Challenge: an 'integrator of complex cargo' with pick 'n' mix services

    Boeing fails to deliver, as 12 airlines wait for 777 freighters

    CMA CGM Air Cargo returns to ECS for sales in smaller countries

    Resurgence of Somali pirates creates another 'danger zone' for shipping

    Sri Lanka's Hambantota begins container operations with MSC

    Aggressive fleet builders HMM and Zim overtake Yang Ming in liner ranking

    THE Alliance postpones relaunch of suspended Asia-USEC service

    New ocean consolidation to support GCC traders

    New US parcel surcharges may hasten predicted end of free shipping