Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DVZ radar: Hellmann Worldwide Logistics – growing in the shade

dreamstime_xs_178259336
Photo 178259336 © Woff1966 | Dreamstime.com
By

(This post was originally published in German in Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung DVZ on 26 March; DVZ and Premium have agreed a partnership according to which selected corporate/supply chain content published by DVZ can be exclusively used by Premium.)

When it comes to contract logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is not normally the first name that springs to mind. The company is considered a strong player in road transport, as well as sea and air freight forwarding. However, warehousing and value-added services are becoming ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    contract logistics DVZ radar Hellmann Worldwide B2C Ceva Logistics CMA CGM Colis Prive last mile Takeover Talk The e-commerce equation

    Most Read

    'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge

    Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit

    Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers

    Ripples from bridge collapse will give importers a headache

    Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion

    Could the Dali have suffered a power loss before bridge crash?

    Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse

    Indian Customs to auction uncleared export boxes at Nhava Sheva

    News Podcast | Mar 2024 | Box spot rates slide, DP World’s forwarding ambitions, IATA WCS and TPM24 in review

    MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin

    EXCLUSIVE: Awful news for CMA CGM in air cargo – one unexpected departure...

    Maersk hits back at 'misleading' and 'outdated' ETS rip-off claims

    THEA's ONE and Yang Ming set on contrasting courses for growth

    Shipping lines 'ripping-off' shippers with ETS 'profiteering', claims lobby group

    'Milestone' for Pan Ocean as first autonomous box ship enters service

    SGL eyes 'big' M&A deals, and declares itself the 'acquirer of choice'