Vedat Serbet returns to Hellmann to develop European rail freight offering
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed former Dachser executive Vedat Serbet (above) to the new position ...
(This post was originally published in German in Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung DVZ on 26 March; DVZ and Premium have agreed a partnership according to which selected corporate/supply chain content published by DVZ can be exclusively used by Premium.)
When it comes to contract logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is not normally the first name that springs to mind. The company is considered a strong player in road transport, as well as sea and air freight forwarding. However, warehousing and value-added services are becoming ...
'Mass-casualty incident' as Maersk box ship destroys Baltimore bridge
Shock for CMA CGM as a deputy CEO decides to quit
Diversions from Red Sea proving a real ‘silver lining’ for carriers
Asia-Europe carriers revise FAK rates in fight to rein in revenue erosion
Could the Dali have suffered a power loss before bridge crash?
Strike paralysing Finnish ports extended after talks collapse
Indian Customs to auction uncleared export boxes at Nhava Sheva
News Podcast | Mar 2024 | Box spot rates slide, DP World’s forwarding ambitions, IATA WCS and TPM24 in review
MSC closes in on acquisition of French forwarder Clasquin
EXCLUSIVE: Awful news for CMA CGM in air cargo – one unexpected departure...
Maersk hits back at 'misleading' and 'outdated' ETS rip-off claims
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article