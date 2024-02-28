Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Bolloré's contract logistics arm buys French pharma specialist SLS

09_BSL rachète STEF Santé
By

French 3PL Bolloré Logistics has completed the acquisition of specialist pharma logistics operator Stef Logistique Santé (SLS) for an undisclosed amount.

The newly acquired group, headquartered in Strasbourg, will be folded into Bolloré’s contract logistics division, Bolloré Solutions Logistiques (BSL), allowing it to significantly expand its supply chain services to the healthcare sector.

SLS employs 85 people at three sites in Strasbourg’s Port du Rhin, across around 13,000 sq metres at controlled temperatures of +2°/+8°C, +15°/+25°C and -20°C.

In addition to logistics services, SLS supplies specific packaging for pharmaceutical products.

BSL now operates over 85,000 sq metres of warehousing space in France, including a 10,000 sq metre 2021-built temperature-controlled logistics facility at Strasbourg Entzheim Airport, where it provides value-added services for pharmaceutical product flows and logistics operations, including air and sea exports.

“The acquisition of SLS is part of a twofold approach, encompassing our contract logistics growth strategy as well as our drive to enhance our service offering in the healthcare sector,” said Laurent Foloppe, CEO of Bolloré Solutions Logistiques.

“We are thrilled to have been able to conclude this deal, enabling us to offer comprehensive solutions to our customers in a rapidly growing sector,” he added.

The deal comes as Bolloré’s own acquisition by French shipping line CMA CGM for €5bn nears completion, a deal given the go-ahead by EC competition regulators this week, on the proviso that Bolloré disposes of some Caribbean operations.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM is understood, according to this Loadstar Premium analysis, to have begun shuffling executives at the carrier, its air cargo arm and at its 3PL subsidiary, Ceva Logistics, as it prepares to complete its largest-ever M&A deal.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bollore Logistics contract logistics STEF Takeover Talk DB Schenker DSV M&A radar Viking Ironclad Age

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping

    Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco

    CMA CGM posts 'expected' Q4 loss after freight rates tumble

    Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices

    Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World

    Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases

    Attacks drive up Red Sea war-risk insurance premiums 900%

    GXO is planning counter offer for Wincanton to see off Ceva

    Green hydrogen fuel getting cheaper at port of Rotterdam

    Logistics players expand operations as near-shoring boosts US-Mexico traffic

    Red tape and emissions trading: ETS hits non-EU shipowners hard