Insurance refusal and higher premiums adds to pressure on carriers
Insurers are beginning to refuse US, UK and Israeli carriers cover for their vessels transiting ...
Hours spent wondering why not all vessels hedge Red Sea risk in the same way, ended up with me talking French roulette* and air freight only a week after the (operational) divorce of the vertically-integrated French carrier from Air France-KLM was disclosed.
(*CMA CGM apparently being one outlier… never mind?)
In a risk-on move where mastermind Rodolphe Saadé (pictured below) is building his own logistics empire, there’s no time even for a fag break ahead of the closing, expected within a month ...
Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported
Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid
Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene
Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation
'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters
No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises
Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?
Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options
AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team
Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'
Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports
Panama Canal headaches not so painful for box ships, but costs will rise
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article