Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / South Korea fears growing impact of Chinese e-commerce players

© Alexey Novikov alibaba_92757625
Photo: © Alexey Novikov
By

South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission is investigating the rapid growth of Chinese e-commerce giant AliExpress, following a record number of consumer complaints.

In 2023, the Korea Consumer Agency received 475 complaints about AliExpress’s compliance with rules on refunds, returns and storage of customer data – triple the number of complaints in 2022, and in January this year alone, 212 new complaints were reported.

The investigation is a warning shot across the surging growth of Chinese e-commerce platforms, with reports  that domestic investigations into Temu and Xiyin are also expected.

Unlike AliExpress, these platforms lack a physical presence in South Korea, but their impact on their domestic market has been notable – Xu Yongqiu, professor of business at Shuming Women’s University, reportedly described Temu’s model as “lethal” to domestic business.

That model depends on access to cheap labour, “ultra-low” shipping costs and favourable import rules for goods valued less than $150 – all contrary to regulations for South Korean operators – and Temu’s sales platform has been available to South Korean shoppers since last July.

For South Korean SMEs, the influx of Chinese e-commerce traffic has been marked, a report from the Small and Medium-sized Ventures Department notes the number of domestic SME start-ups fell 0.5% year on year in 2023, following 13.4% growth in 2022 and +11.6% in 2021 – the decline directly attributed to Chinese e-commerce expansion.

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy reportedly met with domestic retailers to discuss the emergence of the Chinese platforms, but expectations are that with healthy financial firepower behind them, they will strengthen their logistics infrastructure.

And with China’s domestic market floundering, this is not surprising; indeed, AliExpress and parent Alibaba have set their sights on substantive regional growth.

Just yesterday, Alibaba announced a sizeable, $1.1bn, investment into its South Korean venture over the next three years, with $200m of this set aside for a 180,000 sq metre logistics centre.

And perhaps seeking to placate concerns, reports from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency noted that Alibaba also intends to support 50,000 local SMEs export their goods.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alibaba AliExpress e-commerce South Korea Temu Harim Group-JKL Partners HMM Korea Development Bank (KDB) Korea Ocean Business Corporation (KOBC)

    Most Read

    Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services

    Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel

    CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

    Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints

    FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

    DB Schenker – high bid whisper and... hope

    Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike

    Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits

    US cyber experts probe suspect modems on China-made cranes

    SeaCube boss calls for more reefers to be manufactured outside China

    DB Schenker looks to build an integrator footprint in India

    Don't be too worried about east coast port shutdown, says top shipper