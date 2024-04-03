Alibaba's reusable rockets: just Chinese whispers?

South Korea fears growing impact of Chinese e-commerce players
South Korea’s Fair Trade Commission is investigating the rapid growth of Chinese e-commerce giant AliExpress, ...
Given the season, this may have been an ‘April fool’. But, considering it has been reported across Chinese media – China having banned April Fools’ Day in 2016 – and picked up by Reuters on 31 March, it seems it may have some truth in it: Alibaba is experimenting with reusable rockets for its delivery services.
According to the Reuters report (published at 9am GMT on Sunday, just in case it could have been April Fools’ Day somewhere in the world), the Chinese e-commerce behemoth’s online platform, Taobao, has been working with Chinese rocket-maker Space Epoch to develop reusable rockets for express deliveries, with the aim of reaching any part of the world “in an hour”.
Details are patchy, the present state of play is very much one of “early trial stages”, and, we’re still not entirely sure it isn’t a prank. Do you know?
Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag
Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster
Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again
Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article