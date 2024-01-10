Alibaba announces consolidated US e-commerce deliveries

By Charlotte Goldstone 10/01/2024

Cainiao, the logistics of arm of Chinese multinational retail giant Alibaba, has announced a consolidated shipping service to the US, reports the South China Morning Post. The service allows consumers in the US to package several items they have bought together, cutting delivery times to as little as five days. Cainiao said the cross-border shipping service would mainly help Chinese consumers and students in the US who tend to buy lots of goods on Chinese e-commerce sites.