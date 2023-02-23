Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / From the old TGE to Team Global Express, Aurizon – baby, where did our love go?

AROSE
ID 10552527 © Joseph Fuller | Dreamstime.com
By

Another vestige of the company formerly known as* Toll Group fell away as compatriot “Team” Global Express (the new TGE!) announced a multi-year contract with Aurizon earlier this week. 

(*For the reader: We all used to refer to Toll Global Express as ’TGE’, however that TGE, the old, glorious TGE, previously part of Toll Group, agreed to be sold to restructuring shop Allegro in late 2021 – and so now the new TGE is Team Global Express, after the Toll Group’s express unit was not-so-creatively rebranded.)

True bedtime story

Once upon ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Japan Post Market insight Pacific National Team Global Express The Toll story Toll Holdings Break-up CH Robinson

    Most Read

    Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit

    Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger

    Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot

    Asiana Airlines takeover just talk, says cautious HMM chief

    Common truck booking platform at LA/LB may help stop cargo leakage

    The DSV romance – back to Agility GIL levels

    Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd

    Australian start-up Focus the latest casualty of box trade 'normalisation'

    Shipping adoption of e-bills of lading won’t be trouble-free, warns air cargo

    Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis

    CFO Robert Erni to leave Dachser for 'personal reasons'

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    Hamburg's Xmas bonus failed to appear as container throughput declined