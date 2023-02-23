Team Global Express partners with Aurizon to create a new rail footprint for Australia
PRESS RELEASE Team Global Express (TGE) has signed an 11-year partnership with Aurizon, worth circa $1.8bn over ...
Another vestige of the company formerly known as* Toll Group fell away as compatriot “Team” Global Express (the new TGE!) announced a multi-year contract with Aurizon earlier this week.
(*For the reader: We all used to refer to Toll Global Express as ’TGE’, however that TGE, the old, glorious TGE, previously part of Toll Group, agreed to be sold to restructuring shop Allegro in late 2021 – and so now the new TGE is Team Global Express, after the Toll Group’s express unit was not-so-creatively rebranded.)
