DHL Global Forwarding fully acquires Danzas AEI Emirates
The brand Danzas AEI Emirates is to disappear, after DHL Global Forwarding said today it ...
If you have ever attended a real-life learning course on Wall Street – you have been talking to analysts at least once a quarter – as the leader of a multi-billion business, you’d know very well that every single little bit counts.
And that it takes years to build credibility.
And milliseconds to destroy it.
One wrong word
Taking all that to an extreme case, for background only: You probably remember the “Well, uh…thank you very much, we appreciate it, asshole” remark by Jeff ...
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
Samskip's new feeders to be built in India with recycled steel
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article