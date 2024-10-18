Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Analysis: GXO Logistics at takeover – value trap?

Value trap
ID 15528664 © Ginasanders | Dreamstime.com
By

$7.5bn-market-cap GXO Logistics is indeed on everybody’s lips: both trade and finance sources are eager to speculate about it, sharing views and insight, preaching different scenarios about its future under new ownership, if and when that turns out to be the outcome.

Having preliminarily looked at this event-driven situation a week ago – here: ’Scent of box line interest’ – in the wake of Bloomberg coverage suggesting the group “is exploring a sale“, GXO so far hasn’t issued any formal statement, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    GXO Logistics M&A radar Pure-play contract logistics operators Takeover Talk Break-up CH Robinson DP-DHL DSV Expeditors Geodis Kuehne + Nagel Nippon Express

    Most read news

    Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry

    Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms

    China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules

    A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports

    DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions

    Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services

    Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity

    Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta

    Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes

    French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'

    Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes

    Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete

    Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm

    Timeline essential: Lethargic Kuehne + Nagel? 'Just take it private'

    Box ship transits through Panama Canal hold steady, despite drought limits

    Halifax a winner as vessels re-route due to US east coast strike