DVZ radar: DHL targeting SME customers
‘We’re gonna need a bigger basket…’
$7.5bn-market-cap GXO Logistics is indeed on everybody’s lips: both trade and finance sources are eager to speculate about it, sharing views and insight, preaching different scenarios about its future under new ownership, if and when that turns out to be the outcome.
Having preliminarily looked at this event-driven situation a week ago – here: ’Scent of box line interest’ – in the wake of Bloomberg coverage suggesting the group “is exploring a sale“, GXO so far hasn’t issued any formal statement, ...
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
